Karnataka: Two-day Nandini River Festival concludes

Two-day 'Nandini River Festival' that was organised on the banks of river Nandini at Sasihithlu in Mangalore concluded on Sunday.

ANI | Mangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-03-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 09:00 IST
Visual of Nandini River Festival at Sasihithlu in Mangalore.. Image Credit: ANI

Two-day 'Nandini River Festival' that was organised on the banks of river Nandini at Sasihithlu in Mangalore concluded on Sunday. Kayaking, stand-up paddle, traditional boat race, swimming, and other competitions were held in the festival. People from nearby villages participated enthusiastically in the event.

The river festival was organised by a village community named 'Anjaneya Gudi and Vyayama Shala' with the support of the State Tourism department. Yathish Baikampady an organiser of the event said, "The village community initially planned a boat race but later on converted it into a river festival with water-based activities such as country boat races, kayaking, stand-up paddling and swimming"

"Response is phenomenal, we never expected a crowd of this size in a strange place, a not-so-popular location. Minister CP Yogeshwar immediately sanctioned Rs ten lakhs for the event and he was instrumental in getting a bank loan to fund this festival," he further said. "Department of Youth Empowerment supported us. Many departments came together with the village community to conduct the event," he added.

Shyam, a visitor from Tamil Nadu, said, "It was a great experience to see the festival. We see many swimmers working hard. Kids are seen enjoying swimming here which is not easy. Swimming for five hundred metres is fine, but here swimming is going on for a stretch of 2 km." Annapoorna, a participant at the event said, "I took part in mixed double kayaks and bagged the second prize. It was a very tough competition. This festival happens every year but last year did not happen due to coronavirus pandemic." (ANI)

