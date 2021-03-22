5 children die after falling inside grain storage container in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Five children suffocated to death after they fell inside grain storage in Bikaner's Himmarshee village on Sunday. Five children, including four girls and one boy, fell into an iron-made grain storage bin while playing. All the children were trapped in it and suffocated to death.

"While playing, all the children locked themselves in the grain bin made of iron, kept in the house and could never come out of it. When the incident happened, no one was present at home for timely rescue," said the area Circle Officer (CO) Pawan Bhadauriya in a statement. The police said that Bheeyaram and his wife returned home after working from the fields around 2.30 pm. The mother of the children then started looking for the kids but could not find them. Finally, around 4 pm she found four of her children and one niece in the grain bin.

