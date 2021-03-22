Left Menu

Three children killed, one injured in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as soil heap caves in

Three children were killed and one injured after a heap of soil caved in while they were playing in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the police said.

ANI | Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan) | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:09 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:09 IST
Three children killed, one injured in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu as soil heap caves in
SP Manish Tripathy speaking to reporters.. Image Credit: ANI

Three children were killed and one injured after a heap of soil caved in while they were playing in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district, the police said. The incident occurred when four children were playing on a heap of soil near a temple under the Udaipurwati police station area on Saturday.

"Some children were playing on a heap of soil and suffocated to death when soil caved in. The children were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where three of them declared dead and one had been referred to Jaipur for the treatment," Manish Tripathy, Superintendent of Police told reporters. The deceased were identified as Prince (7), Suresh (7) and Sona (10). While one boy is under treatment, said police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit reality stokes fears for the peace in Northern Ireland

The deep anger among some pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland over post-Brexit trade barriers that cut it off from the rest of the United Kingdom is emblazoned along the road from Belfast to the mainly Protestant port town of Larne.Po...

ISSF WC: India bags gold in 10M Air Rifle Mixed Team event

India won a gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation ISSF World Cup RiflePistolShotgun here at Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range. The pair of Divyansh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan...

Having one personal doctor might lead to unnecessary health screenings: Study

The findings of a recent study by the University of Florida suggested that male patients who have a single general physician were more likely to receive a prostate cancer screening test during a period when the test was not recommended by t...

Maryam Nawaz urges Pak youth to demand accountability from Imran Khan-led govt

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that it was time to stop giving sacrifices and demand accountability from the Imran Khan-led government. Speaking at a youth convention, the opposition leader als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021