J-K: Four LeT terrorists killed in Shopian encounter
All four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Munihal area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 10:29 IST
All four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Munihal area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. "All the four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian. The operation is over. One Indian Army personnel injured. The situation is under control," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir
Earlier today, Kashmir Zone Police informed, "Two unidentified terrorists got killed in an encounter with security forces in Munihal area of Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir." Earlier on March 16, two terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
