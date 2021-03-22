Left Menu

Demand for herbal colours surges ahead of Holi in UP's Aligarh

Many people are thronging Abdul Karim Market in Aligarh ahead of Holi to buy herbal colours.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 11:47 IST
Herbal Holi colours (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Many people are thronging Abdul Karim Market in Aligarh ahead of Holi to buy herbal colours. Speaking to ANI, a seller, Mohammed Swahili said, "Many customers are purchasing herbal colours from us. Herbal colours are non -toxic, chemical-free and hence, skin-friendly. In view of the COVID pandemic, many customers are buying Gulaal sprays. With these, they can spray colours from a distance. Hence, social distancing can be maintained."

Another seller, Kanwaljit Singh told ANI: "Many customers wish to celebrate this year's Holi in a grand manner, unlike last year due to heavy COVID restrictions. The demand for herbal Gulaal is high these days. Also, we are not selling any Chinese pichkaaris this year. We have boycotted the use of Chinese products." The festival of colours, Holi will be celebrated on March 28-29 this year.

A customer told ANI, "I am very happy to have come to this market. The market usually sells a variety of products for Holi celebrations. I purchased sprays, pichkaaris, etc for my kids. We will play Holi at home due to the COVID restrictions." Holi marks the onset of the spring season and the occasion is symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil. People smear colours on each other, blurring divides and highlighting unity in diversity. (ANI)

