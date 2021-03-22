Left Menu

Leadership workshop held for students in J-K's Srinagar

A workshop on 'Leadership Skills among Youth' was organised recently by Uslub services group for students of Amar Singh College in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 22-03-2021 12:53 IST
Workshop on 'Leadership Skills among Youth' for students of Amar Singh College in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI

A workshop on 'Leadership Skills among Youth' was organised recently by Uslub services group for students of Amar Singh College in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The main objective of the workshop was to familiarise the participants with emerging trends and ideas on leadership skills to help them achieve their goals.

The programme also aimed at enhancing the communication and interpersonal skills of the participants and enriching their writing and presentation skills. The workshop adopted the processes of demonstration-cum-discussion, group work with team-building exercises, group presentation, self-improvement exercises, film viewing and movie presentation.

Irfan Ahmad, a participant said, "It was a great workshop. We learned a lot about leadership qualities and problem-solving skills. I got a lot of confidence from this workshop. More such workshops should be held as guests and students benefit a lot from it." Bushra Jan, another participant said," I felt that the workshop focused on achieving the goals of our life. I learned a lot about public speaking and it built my confidence. The workshop should be held in many colleges as it will motivate people who are shy about speaking in front of the public."

The organisers said that they are planning to do more such workshops in other colleges. Irtiqa a participant said, "It was a good workshop which informed us about the qualities of a true leader. I was shy about speaking in front of the public. The workshop brought a change in me. I am now confident about making a public speech."

Hizb Zargar, organizer cum trainer of the workshop said, "The theme of the workshop was 'leadership skills among youth'. I chose that theme because it included many messages and a range of self-work exercises that can be done among youth." "I found that many students, especially girls, were shy. They were given motivation and training at the workshop. I am very happy that I have achieved my aim in this workshop," she added. (ANI)

