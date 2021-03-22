Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Horticulture Department trains women self help groups in beekeeping

Members of Roshni Mahila Self Help Group (SHG), associated with 'Adarsh Gothan' operated in the Balrampur's Jabar Gram Panchayat under the National Horticulture Mission by the state's Department of Horticulture, are being trained in beekeeping in an effort to improve employment opportunities for them.

ANI | Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:01 IST
Chhattisgarh Horticulture Department trains women self help groups in beekeeping
Women practicing beekeeping in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur.. Image Credit: ANI

Members of Roshni Mahila Self Help Group (SHG), associated with 'Adarsh Gothan' operated in the Balrampur's Jabar Gram Panchayat under the National Horticulture Mission by the state's Department of Horticulture, are being trained in beekeeping in an effort to improve employment opportunities for them. The women stated that earlier they used to have no work but since they have been linked with Adarsh Gothan operating in the village they have secured employment through beekeeping.

"Adarsh Gothan gave us this opportunity for beekeeping so that we can become financially stable. We are 11 of us at Roshini Mahila SHG. We have been extracting honey from this and selling it in the market for one year and benefitting financially," a woman beneficiary told ANI. "Horticulture department is giving us training and making requisite things available to us," she added.

"The women of the Roshni SHG have been trained for beekeeping and honey-extracting and have also given tips on how to protect them from bees, after which women are selling honey which is giving them financial stability," said Ramashray Verma, Nodal Officer, Adarsh Gothan. The Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department Patram Singh said, "In order to make rural women self-reliant, they have been linked to the group. They are being financially benefitted by receiving training in beekeeping. So far, the women of the group have sold at least 60 kilograms of honey."

"The good quality of honey making sure they are not getting problems selling their honey. We will take their produce to the bigger market once they increase the production," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German lawmaker dies after collapsing on flight home

A lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkels party has died after collapsing on a plane during a flight home to Germany.Karin Strenz, 53, was flying back from Cuba with her husband, said Eckhardt Rehberg, a fellow lawmaker with their ce...

Demi Lovato reflects on emotional Grammys comeback after 2018 overdose

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. As per People magazine, Lovato opened up abou...

Number of murders in Myanmar has reached an unbearable extent, Germany says

European Union sanctions on Myanmar will target those individuals who are responsible for the violence on the streets and are not intended to punish the people, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday. According to the EUs foreign...

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate CEEW. India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021