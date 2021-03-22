President Kovind donates Rs 1 lakh to Jagannath temple in Puri
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on Monday, while on their visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of Jagannath Dham.ANI | Puri (Odisha) | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:05 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind and his wife Savita Kovind on Monday, while on their visit to Jagannath Temple in Puri, contributed Rs 1 lakh for the development of Jagannath Dham.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took to Twitter to inform that he accompanied President Kovind and his wife to the temple.
"Accompanied President Ram Nath Kovind and the First Lady Savita Kovind to Sri Mandir to seek blessings from Mahaprabhu Jagannath. They also offered a donation of Rs 1 lakh for the development of Shri Jagannath Dham," Pradhan tweeted. (ANI)
