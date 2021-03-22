Anil Deshmukh holds meeting with Maharashtra ATS chief

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh held a meeting with state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Jai Jeet Singh at his residence on Monday. The ATS on Sunday arrested a convicted cop, out on parole and a bookie for the alleged murder of Mansukh Hiran whose car was found laden with explosives near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence on February 25.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on March 20 wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. The allegations made by Singh came a day after Deshmukh had said that Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Waze were probed without obstruction. (ANI)

