Left Menu

Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 14:30 IST
Renewable electricity needs to grow 55-fold to achieve zero emission in India by 2050: Study
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Renewables in electricity must increase 55-fold for India to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a report by Council on Energy, Environment and Wate (CEEW). India will need to generate at least 83 percent of its electricity from (non-hydro power) renewable energy sources by 2050 to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century, according to the study.

This would mean a massive 55-fold increase in the use of non-hydro renewables in electricity generation within the coming three decades, from only 160 Terawatt-hour (TWh) (10 percent) in 2019, CEEW said in a statement.

Further, to achieve net-zero by 2050 the share of electricity in India's industrial energy use must rise three-fold, from 20.3 percent in 2018 to 70 percent in 2050, the study - Peaking and Net-Zero for India's Energy Sector CO2 Emissions: An Analytical Exposition - revealed.

The share of electric vehicles in passenger car sales will also have to rise to 76 percent by 2050 from just 0.1 percent in 2019, it added.

These estimates are based on CEEW's best understanding of progress on mitigation technologies.

To meet net-zero, India will need to either eliminate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions or balance these by sequestering GHG emissions.

The study is the first exercise to outline multiple pathways for India to attain net-zero emissions, rather than fixating on a single scenario or a single year.

It highlighted that India will need to reach peak emissions within this decade if it were to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century, a pace of transition, unlike anything the world has seen before.

This will give India an extremely narrow window to ensure a smooth and equitable transition from a peaking year to a net-zero year.

Advanced economies, including China, Japan, the UK, and the US, will have taken at least 30, and at times well over 40 years for this transition. Advanced economies peaked emissions at much higher levels of development, slower rates of growth, and would have had longer transition periods, it added. ''...We find that India would need to undergo a double transition, through faster electrification of sectors and an increasing share of renewables in power generation, if it were to announce an ambitious net-zero target,'' Vaibhav Chaturvedi, Fellow at CEEW, and author of the study said.

Policymakers will also need to identify manufacturing sectors where electricity could replace fossil fuels. Reducing the cost of electricity to make it competitive would be equally critical, he added.

''Achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 or 2060 would need rapid systemic changes across all sectors and sections of society. This, in turn, would require significant international financial investments and technological transfer from or technology co-development with the developed world,'' Arunabha Ghosh, CEO, CEEW, said.

It will be equally important for India to closely examine trade-offs such as increasing cost of household electricity, increasing railways passenger fares, fiscal challenges for coal-dependent states, job losses for over half a million coal mining workers, and the shifting geopolitics around energy trade and the energy transition before announcing its net-zero targets, Ghosh added.

The CEEW study also explained why India's case is different from the net-zero pathways of China, the EU, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

First, the per capita emissions for all other economies in their respective peaking years would be much higher than India's, even if they were to peak in 2050. Secondly, India's real GDP growth rate would be much higher than any other country post their peaking years. This indicates that India would need to put in significantly more effort to peak and subsequently reduce emissions. Thirdly, India will have a much lower per capita income to support the transition, even if it began the post-peak transition in 2050, let alone 2030.

The study also found that if India were to peak in 2030 and reach net-zero in 2060 like China, its cumulative carbon emissions in 2021-2100 would be 80 GtCO2. For the same period, China and the US' cumulative carbon emissions, even after incorporating their net-zero ambition, would be 349 GtCO2 and 104 GtCO2, respectively.

According to the World Bank, India's per capita carbon dioxide emissions stood at 1.82 tCO2 in 2016, much lower than the global average of 4.55 tCO2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 200 China vessels massed at disputed reef in South China Sea: Philippines

Phillippines has said that over 200 Chinese vessels have massed at a disputed reef in the West Philippine sea. In an unusual announcement published by the Presidential Communications Operations Office PCOO on its Facebook page, the National...

Germany looks set to extend lockdown measures again

German authorities are expected to extend lockdown measures again on Monday and possibly tighten some restrictions as they face a steady rise in new coronavirus infections.Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 state governors, who in...

German lawmaker dies after collapsing on flight home

A lawmaker with German Chancellor Angela Merkels party has died after collapsing on a plane during a flight home to Germany.Karin Strenz, 53, was flying back from Cuba with her husband, said Eckhardt Rehberg, a fellow lawmaker with their ce...

Demi Lovato reflects on emotional Grammys comeback after 2018 overdose

Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose. As per People magazine, Lovato opened up abou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021