Left Menu

Five booked for secretly burying boy killed after getting trapped in rotavator

She died on the spot, the SP said, adding that the children got scared and hurriedly returned with a tractor and recounted the whole incident to their families. The SP said their family members, Fakire Lal and Dinesh, buried the boy in a pit dug in a field around 10 pm. Police have registered a case against Akash, Jitendra, Shiva--all minors--Fakir and Dinesh.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:19 IST
Five booked for secretly burying boy killed after getting trapped in rotavator
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

A case of culpable homicide was registered against five people for allegedly secretly burying a 12-year-old boy who was killed after getting trapped in an agriculture implement attached to a tractor at a village here, police said on Monday.

Some minor boys at Mau Shahjahanpur village of the Allahganj police station area took out a tractor from their house on Sunday evening. They called Shani (12) and started plowing the fields, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said.

Shani, who was sitting on the tractor, accidentally fell from it and was caught in a rotavator used in ploughing. He died on the spot, the SP said, adding that the children got scared and hurriedly returned with a tractor and recounted the whole incident to their families.

The SP said their family members, Fakire Lal and Dinesh, buried the boy in a pit dug in a field around 10 pm. Police have registered a case against Akash, Jitendra, Shiva--all minors--Fakire and Dinesh. They have sent the body for a post-mortem examination, the SP added. All accused are absconding since the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to ask guv to send report to president on Maha happenings

The BJP will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday and urge him to send a factual report on the current situation in the state to President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday, days after ex-Mumbai po...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021