COOIT pegs record mustard seed output at 89.5 lakh tonnes for rabi 2020-21

Oilseeds trade body COOIT on Monday projected a record mustard seed production at 89.5 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 crop year (July-June), about 19.33 per cent higher than the year-ago, on account of higher yields and good weather.

Mustard seed production stood at 75 lakh tonnes in the same season 2019-20 crop year.

As per the estimates released by the Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), mustard seed production in Rajasthan -- the country's largest producing state -- the output is expected to increase to 35 lakh tonne during rabi season of 2020-21, from 32 lakh tonne in the year-ago.

COOIT Chairman Babulal Data said higher area under cultivation of mustard seed in the 2020-21 rabi season and good weather boosted production.

''The weather too has largely been favorable, and hence, per hectare production is also expected to be higher. Accordingly, we will see record production of mustard seed this year, which will benefit all stakeholders' farmers, consumers and the edible oil industry,'' he said.

As per the latest estimate, mustard seed production in Uttar Pradesh is estimated to increase to 15 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 as against 13 lakh tonne, while in Bihar it is projected to be 10 lakh tonne as against 7 lakh tonnes in the said period.

Similarly, mustard seed output in West Bengal is pegged at 5 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 as against 4.5 lakh tonne in the year-ago, while in Gujarat at 4 lakh tonne as against 3 lakh tonne in the said period.

Whereas, mustard seed production in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh put together is expected to remain at 10 lakh tonnes in the rabi season of 2020-21, as against 6.5 lakh tonnes in both states clubbed together last year.

In Punjab and Haryana, the production is expected to remain at 10.5 lakh tonnes this year against 10 lakh tonnes last year, it added.

Established in 1958, COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country and its members include state-level associations, prominent manufacturing/business, trade and export houses.

