Left Menu

COOIT pegs record mustard seed output at 89.5 lakh tonnes for rabi 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:23 IST
COOIT pegs record mustard seed output at 89.5 lakh tonnes for rabi 2020-21
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Oilseeds trade body COOIT on Monday projected a record mustard seed production at 89.5 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 crop year (July-June), about 19.33 per cent higher than the year-ago, on account of higher yields and good weather.

Mustard seed production stood at 75 lakh tonnes in the same season 2019-20 crop year.

As per the estimates released by the Central Organization for Oil Industry and Trade (COOIT), mustard seed production in Rajasthan -- the country's largest producing state -- the output is expected to increase to 35 lakh tonne during rabi season of 2020-21, from 32 lakh tonne in the year-ago.

COOIT Chairman Babulal Data said higher area under cultivation of mustard seed in the 2020-21 rabi season and good weather boosted production.

''The weather too has largely been favorable, and hence, per hectare production is also expected to be higher. Accordingly, we will see record production of mustard seed this year, which will benefit all stakeholders' farmers, consumers and the edible oil industry,'' he said.

As per the latest estimate, mustard seed production in Uttar Pradesh is estimated to increase to 15 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 as against 13 lakh tonne, while in Bihar it is projected to be 10 lakh tonne as against 7 lakh tonnes in the said period.

Similarly, mustard seed output in West Bengal is pegged at 5 lakh tonne in the rabi season of 2020-21 as against 4.5 lakh tonne in the year-ago, while in Gujarat at 4 lakh tonne as against 3 lakh tonne in the said period.

Whereas, mustard seed production in Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh put together is expected to remain at 10 lakh tonnes in the rabi season of 2020-21, as against 6.5 lakh tonnes in both states clubbed together last year.

In Punjab and Haryana, the production is expected to remain at 10.5 lakh tonnes this year against 10 lakh tonnes last year, it added.

Established in 1958, COOIT is the national apex body representing the interests of the entire vegetable oil sector in the country and its members include state-level associations, prominent manufacturing/business, trade and export houses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP to ask guv to send report to president on Maha happenings

The BJP will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday and urge him to send a factual report on the current situation in the state to President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday, days after ex-Mumbai po...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...

SC adjourns hearing of Congress leader's plea against restriction on use of social media as a condition for grant of bail

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a plea filed by Congress leader Sachin Choudhary challenging condition imposed on him by the Allahabad High Court while granting bail that he will not use social media. A three-judge benc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021