Govt official in Bihar becomes ray of hope for underprivileged civil service aspirants

A government official in Muzaffarpur has become a ray of hope for underprivileged students who are aspiring to join civil services in their future. Every Sunday, Sub Divisional Officer (SDO), Muzaffarpur, Anil Kumar Das teaches students who want to join civil services, free of cost.

At his office, children from the remote rural areas of the district, who are willing to make preparations for other competitions, including civil services but are unable to afford private coaching institutes, come and are provided with free classes. "My effort is to guide students from remote areas who want to join civil services but can't afford coaching institutes' fees," Das told ANI.

The SDO said he is aware of the difficulties which a middle-class family face while providing higher education to their children. "We have seen the poverty and we are well aware of the kind of environment that the middle-class family faces in providing higher education to children in today's era. It has to be done because the education of higher studies in private institutions is very expensive nowadays and especially in Muzaffarpur, there are not many institutions for higher education."

"Even today, the children studying in remote rural areas do not have the same family status as they can afford to get the higher education, we thought that the promising villagers of our state, the poor children of the area should be helped and their hopes high must be set high," he added. (ANI)

