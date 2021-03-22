Left Menu

Italy's Maire Tecnimont arms, Adani Enterprises tie up to develop green hydrogen projects in India

The company through its subsidiaries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adani Enterprises Ltd AEL to explore the development of industrial projects using NextChem and Stamicarbons technologies and MET DEVs project development capabilities and expertise to industrialise green chemistry and circular economy sectors in India, a statement by Maire Tecnimont said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 15:59 IST
Italy's Maire Tecnimont arms, Adani Enterprises tie up to develop green hydrogen projects in India

Italian firm Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. on Monday said its arms NextChem, Stamicarbon and MET Development (MET DEV) have teamed up with Adani Enterprises to develop green hydrogen projects in India. The company through its subsidiaries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) to explore the development of industrial projects using NextChem and Stamicarbon's technologies and MET DEV's project development capabilities and expertise to industrialise green chemistry and circular economy sectors in India, a statement by Maire Tecnimont said. The projects will be focused on producing chemicals, ammonia and hydrogen from renewable feedstock, it added.

AEL is part of the Adani Group, one of the leading players in the infrastructure and energy sectors in India. AEL is strongly committed to enabling the renewable transition via its 3.2 GW of existing and planned annual solar panel manufacturing capability and incubation of innovative environmentally friendly technologies.

Under the agreement, AEL and Maire Tecnimont Group’s subsidiaries will jointly explore integrated opportunities for the valorisation of the renewable feedstock by utilising NextChem’s and Stamicarbon’s technologies for chemicals, ammonia and green hydrogen applied to the chemicals value chain, the statement said. Maire Tecnimont Group will bring technological solutions and the best know-how for project development and execution, relying on its large and historical presence in India (over 2,200 engineers and approximately 3,000 electrical and instrumentation professionals in Mumbai) combined with its portfolio of technologies as well as its strong capabilities as an end-to-end developer of large-scale complex projects, it added. Pierroberto Folgiero, Maire Tecnimont Group and NextChem Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement, ''India, our second home, is playing an increasingly strategic role in the green acceleration road map which Maire Tecnimont Group has been implementing so far.'' As the country is ramping up its investments to ensure sustainable development and meet decarbonisation targets, ''we are glad that following our previous recent agreement to foster India’s circular economy, today we take another crucial step in the green economy arena partnering with a prominent and innovative player such as AEL,'' he added. ''We firmly see green chemistry as the future chemistry, and we are perfectly equipped to be its technology-driven enabler worldwide, also thanks to the synergies within the Group,'' Folgiero said.

Jayant Parimal, Advisor to Chairman, Adani Group,said in the statement, ''Adani Group is at the forefront of India’s energy transition, and green hydrogen is a natural extension of our globally leading renewable portfolio. Scaling up of the green hydrogen economy will require multiple use-cases, including green ammonia and green chemicals.'' They present a significant benefit not only from the environmental perspective but also in terms of supply chain resilience for India, he added. AEL is pleased to partner with Maire Tecnimont to explore these opportunities, Parimal said, adding that this partnership brings Maire Tecnimont’s formidable technical and project management expertise in ammonia and green chemistry with Adani’s world class execution and scale in renewables. ''We are entering a new phase whereby global synergies will play a vital role in optimally harnessing renewable energy for powering future energy and industrial needs,'' he said.

The Maire Tecnimont S.p.A., listed on the Milan Stock Exchange, heads an industrial group which leads the global natural resource conversion market (downstream oil an gas plant engineering, with technological and executive expertise). Its subsidiary NextChem operates in the field of green chemicals and technologies in support of the energy transition. The Maire Tecnimont Group operates in approximately 45 countries, though about 50 operative companies and about 9,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Katherine Heigl says she is 'bionic' following major neck surgery

American actor Katherine Heigl after undergoing major neck surgery, recently shared that she is now bionic, along with photos of her. Heigl took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture sporting a neck brace and revealed that she had su...

Britain says Queen's Speech will take place on May 11

Britain said on Monday the state opening of parliament and the Queens speech, when the government sets out its agenda for the next session of parliament, would take place on May 11....

BJP to ask guv to send report to president on Maha happenings

The BJP will meet Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari on Wednesday and urge him to send a factual report on the current situation in the state to President Ram Nath Kovind, BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Monday, days after ex-Mumbai po...

Pawar rules out Maha home minister's exit over Singh's claims

The corruption allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh pertain to a period when the latter was hospitalised and hence the question of his resignation does not ari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021