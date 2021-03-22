Left Menu

Mentally-disturbed man mercilessly beaten by locals in Indore

A mentally-disturbed person was on Monday morning beaten up mercilessly by two locals here in Indore.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:05 IST
Mentally-disturbed man mercilessly beaten by locals in Indore
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A mentally-disturbed person was on Monday morning beaten up mercilessly by two locals here in Indore. Station house officer (SHO), MG Road Police Station, Dharmveer Singh Nagar said, "A mentally-disturbed man was throwing a stone near Krishnapura Chhatri this morning. The stone hit one of the cars passing by. Those sitting in the car got down and started beating up the person."

As soon as police officials reached the spot, the two stopped beating the person and ran away. However, a man on the way made a video of the incident, on the basis of which the police registered a case against the two who beat up the mentally-disturbed person.

The police identified the accused based on the car number and have arrested them. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case: Officials.

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case Officials....

Sharad Pawar defends under-fire Anil Deshmukh, shows hospital slip

By Gaurav Arora Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister ...

CPI chief says no change in Sabarimala affidavit; irks Cong & BJP in poll-bound Kerala

The CPI, the second largest partner in the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, on Monday made it clear the Left government would continue with the same position on the affidavit filed by it in the Supreme Court in connection with the Sa...

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook to visit India this week

South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook is likely to visit India this week to hold high-level talks with defence Minister Rajnath Singh, sources told ANI. South Korean media reported on Monday that Suh Wook is visiting the United Arab Emirat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021