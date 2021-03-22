Gujarat: 1,128 labourers have died in accidents in 2 years

A total of 1,128 laborers attached to the agricultural and construction sectors have died due to accidents in the last two years in Gujarat, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

Responding to a set of questions during Question Hour, state Labour and Employment Minister Dilip Thakor said the state has 35.30 lakh registered laborers, comprising 28.65 lakh in the agricultural sector and 6.65 lakh in the construction field.

''Of the 1,128 laborers who died in accidents in the last two years, 842 were from the agriculture sector and 286 belonged to construction sector. In the past two years, 98 agriculture workers died in Bhavnagar and 37 construction laborers died in Ahmedabad district,'' he said.

State government data showed that Anand district had over 2.18 lakh registered agricultural laborers, while Ahmedabad led with 1 lakh registered construction workers.

After a gap of five years, the state government in January increased the daily minimum wage for agriculture laborers from Rs 178 to Rs 324.20, which includes Rs 56.20 special allowance announced for the first time, said Thakor while responding to a related question.

