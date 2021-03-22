VW's SEAT says it wants a battery assembly plant around Barcelona

VW's SEAT says it wants a battery assembly plant around BarcelonaReuters | Barcelona | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:27 IST
Volkswagen's Spanish automaker SEAT aims to locate a battery assembly plant in the Barcelona area near its factory, Chairman Wayne Griffiths said on Monday, as the company is considering producing electric vehicles in 2025.
The Spanish government announced in early March that it will use European Union funds to create a public-private consortium with SEAT and power company Iberdrola to build the country's first factory for electric-car batteries, but did not specify where it would be located.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
