Bullet train project: Only 5 pc Guj land yet to be acquired

Only 5 percent of land remains to be acquired for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel informed the Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a set of questions in the House, Patel said 73.64 lakh square meters of land needs to be acquired in eight districts for the project, of which 69.99 lakh square meters have already been acquired, leaving 3.65 lakh square meters, or about 5 percent of the total requirement, to be acquired as on December 2020.

He said land acquisition has been completed in Valsad and Kheda districts and is in progress in Navsari, Ahmedabad, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, and Vadodara.

The minister told the Assembly the government has so far received 1,908 applications from farmers objecting to the project's land acquisition.

