Left Menu

Yoga Day: Advance plans finalised to encourage public participation in A&N Islands

International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2021 will see a series of activities in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands which are expected to inspire the public to adopt Yoga in a big way, informed Ministry of AYUSH on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:33 IST
Yoga Day: Advance plans finalised to encourage public participation in A&N Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

International Day of Yoga (IDY), 2021 will see a series of activities in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands which are expected to inspire the public to adopt Yoga in a big way, informed Ministry of AYUSH on Monday. The ministry said that the Mass Yoga Demonstrations will be organized at the prominent locations based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP). Suitable Panchayat Halls, Community Halls, School Halls, etc. will be utilised as per feasibility. The prevailing COVID-19 Guidelines of the Government of India (GoI) will be strictly followed in all three districts of the UT.

The events at each location may be overseen by the Senior Level Officers i.e. Secretary, HOD and other suitable officers of the UT Administration in collaboration with the line departments. Yoga experts will be invited to guide the participants. The ministry said that it has been decided that awareness activities will be taken up at least for a month prior to IDY-2021 across the UT for mobilizing increased public participation in the 7th IDY subject to prevailing Covid-19 Guidelines.

These proposed activities include awareness or Yoga rally, drawing, elocution, essay, speech, poster competition for school, college students and the general public, seminars and workshops on Yoga, musical and cultural programme on yoga, mini-exhibition on yoga, yoga awareness, multidisciplinary health camp, awareness programme on yoga for school students, health talk on yoga etc. "It is expected that these systematic efforts will lead to Yoga finding an enduring place in the public health sphere in the islands," it added.

The ministry further said that the increasing public interest arising out of IDY is expected to add to the Yoga infrastructure in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands and give a fillip to Yoga Tourism also. The 7th IDY activities will be held in a Covid-19 compliant manner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bill to allow private players in mining activities tabled

The government on Monday introduced in Rajya Sabha a bill to amend the Mines and Mineral Development and Regulation Act, which will help create employment opportunities and allow the private sector with enhanced technology in mining activit...

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform - Xinhua

Chinese parliament to meet on March 29-30 to discuss Hong Kong electoral reform, state news agency Xinhua said on Monday.Early this month, the parliament approved a draft decision to change Hong Kongs electoral system, further reducing demo...

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case: Officials.

PDP youth leader Waheed Parra and two others charge-sheeted by NIA in terror funding case Officials....

Sharad Pawar defends under-fire Anil Deshmukh, shows hospital slip

By Gaurav Arora Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday defended Anil Deshmukh regarding a complaint by the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on allegations of corruption against him, stating that the Maharashtra Home Minister ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021