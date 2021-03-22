Left Menu

Saudi Aramco's debt-to-equity ratio more than doubles in 2020

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 16:35 IST
Saudi Aramco's debt-to-equity ratio more than doubles in 2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@Saudi_Aramco)

Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco's net debt-to-equity ratio more than doubled to 55% in 2020 from 26% a year earlier, the company said in a financial results report.

Net debt rose to 605.9 billion riyals ($161.56 billion) last year from 270.2 billion riyals in 2019, the results showed. ($1 = 3.7504 riyals)

