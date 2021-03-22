Left Menu

Adani Green Energy shares touch 52-week high after arm bags 300MW wind power project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:09 IST
Representative image

Shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd were locked in the upper circuit limit on Monday after the firm announced that its arm has received a letter of award for a 300 MW wind power project under a tender of Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

On BSE, the scrip rose 5 percent to its upper circuit limit and also the 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05.

Likewise, on NSE, the shares hit the upper circuit limit and a 52-week high of Rs 1,252.2, rising 5 percent.

''AREHFL, a subsidiary of the AGEL, had participated in the tender issued by SECI for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind power project (Tranche-X) and received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW wind power project under this tender,'' the company said in a statement on Monday. The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years, it added.

With this, AGEL's total renewable capacity now stands at 15,165 MW, of which 3,395 MW renewable plants are operational and 11,770 MW projects are under implementation.

