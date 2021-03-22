Delhi govt lowers legal drinking age to 21
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to consume alcohol in the national capital will be 21.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 17:30 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced that the legal age to consume alcohol in the national capital will be 21. "The legal age to drink in Delhi will now be 21. There will be no government liquor stores in Delhi," Sisodia said while addressing a press conference here.
"No new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital," he added. Earlier, the legal age to drink in Delhi's restaurants and bars was 25.
The legal age to consume alcohol differs from state to state in India. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
