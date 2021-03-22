Japan to spend more than 2 trillion yen on additional cash payouts - Kyodo

The Japanese government plans to spend more than 2 trillion yen ($18.4 billion) on additional cash payouts to low-income households with children, Kyodo News reported on Monday.

The government is set to approve the plan at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Kyodo said, without citing sources. ($1 = 108.6900 yen)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)