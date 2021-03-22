Left Menu

Department organising Universal Postal Union’s 2021 Letter-Writing Competition

The subject for the Competition is “Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19” and shall be open to school-going children up to the age of 15 years as of 31.03.2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:21 IST
The Competition may be conducted in the Schools/Centres by the concerned Postal Circle of the State and the candidates are also given the option for participating in the Competition at their home without their physical appearance at the Schools/Centres. Image Credit:

Department of Posts is organising Universal Postal Union(UPU)'s 2021 International Letter-Writing Competition for Young People in all states of the country through the respective Postal Circle Offices. The subject for the Competition is "Write a letter to a family member about your experience with COVID-19" and shall be open to school-going children up to the age of 15 years as of 31.03.2021. The Competition may be conducted in the Schools/Centres by the concerned Postal Circle of the State and the candidates are also given the option for participating in the Competition at their home without their physical appearance at the Schools/Centres. Those candidates who wish to participate from home must send their entries through the mode of Speed Post to the designated Nodal Officer of the concerned Postal Circle Office along with credentials.

