Left Menu

UNOPS and Denmark partner to support Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh

The purpose of the partnership between the Government of Denmark and UNOPS is to provide strategic technical support to Jal Jeevan Mission (Water program).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:42 IST
UNOPS and Denmark partner to support Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh
UNOPS shall be focussing on instituting scalable delivery models in focused 11 water-scarce districts of Uttar Pradesh in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions as per the priorities laid down in the Operational Guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission. Image Credit: Twitter(@gssjodhpur)

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)entered into a partnership with the Government of Denmark to support the Union Government's flagship programme, Jal Jeevan Mission in Uttar Pradesh on World Water day. The purpose of the partnership between the Government of Denmark and UNOPS is to provide strategic technical support to Jal Jeevan Mission (Water program). UNOPS shall be focussing on instituting scalable delivery models in focused 11 water-scarce districts of Uttar Pradesh in Bundelkhand and Vindhya regions as per the priorities laid down in the Operational Guidelines of Jal Jeevan Mission.

Through coordination between UNOPS and the Embassy of Denmark, it will be ensured that the partnership and the bilateral Indo-Danish cooperation on the Jal Jeevan Mission mutually support and reinforce each other in order to support the achievement of the Jal Jeevan Mission's goals. UNOPS will mobilize its resources in these districts especially in the area of community mobilization, capacity building, training, etc., which will help in achieving the goal of the mission to provide tap water connection to every household in a time-bound manner.

The Jal JeevanMission aims to provide a functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024. This coincides with the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goal-6. In view of UNOPS's goodwill with the Government of India at all levels and with civil society, built up over the years, it is of strategic importance that this collaboration between the Government of Denmark and UNOPS brings meaningful impact to achieve the objectives of the Mission.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-EU prepares sanctions on Myanmar military

The European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last months military coup in Myanmar on Monday as the number of killings of pro-democracy demonstrators by security forces reached what Germanys foreign minister called ...

787 incidents of suicide reported in armed forces since 2014: Govt data

A total of 787 armed forces personnel died by suicide since 2014 with the Army reporting a maximum of 591 such cases, according to data provided by the government on Monday.In response to a question, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Na...

Oceans under threat like never before, warns World Meteorological Organization

In an alert that warmer seas helped to fuel a record Atlantic hurricane season last year, along with intense tropical cyclones in the Indian and South Pacific Oceans, the World Meteorological Organization WMO also underscored the long-ter...

Russian scientists says EpiVacCorona effective against variants

Russian scientists behind the countrys second vaccine against COVID-19, EpiVacCorona, said on Monday the shot was effective against variants of the coronavirus.Russia began mass trials of EpiVacCorona, which is being developed by Siberias V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021