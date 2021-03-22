Left Menu

Troops of Southern Command in Pune launch 'Operation Thiruvallur'

The operation involves segregation & disposal of unexploded ordnance from a metal scrap dump, now covered with undergrowth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:49 IST
The operation is a classic demonstration of joint coordination and planning undertaken between the Army and Tamil Nadu State Government, on whose request the operation has been specifically approved by the Ministry of Defence. Image Credit: ANI

Troops of Southern Command, Pune have launched "Operation Thiruvallur" in the continuance of their efforts to contribute directly towards the security and well being of people. "Operation Thiruvallur" is being undertaken under the aegis of "Aid to Civil Authorities", involving the safe disposal of nearly 10 tonnes of unexploded ordnance which had possibly been collected inadvertently by some factories over a number of years located in the general area of SIPCOT Industrial Estate in Gummidipoondi in Thiruvallur district of TamilNadu. It is an intricate and complex effort involving many weeks of detailed planning and coordination with the civil authorities. The operation is a classic demonstration of joint coordination and planning undertaken between the Army and Tamil Nadu State Government, on whose request the operation has been specifically approved by the Ministry of Defence. The aim of the operation is to ensure a safe environment for all citizens in and around Gummidipoondi.

The operation involves segregation & disposal of unexploded ordnance from a metal scrap dump, now covered with undergrowth. The dump had been unattended after a violent blast & consequent death of a factory worker a few years back. The overriding factor whilst planning and undertaking the operation has been safety. The operation is likely to continue for a few days.

(With Inputs from PIB)

