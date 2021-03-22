Saudi Aramco 'very bullish' on oil demand recovery, says CEO

Saudi Aramco 'very bullish' on oil demand recovery, says CEOReuters | London | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:46 IST
Saudi Aramco's chief executive said on Monday the state-controlled energy company was optimistic about the oil market and bullish about the demand recovery.
"We are very bullish about oil demand going forward," Chief Executive Amin Nasser told an analyst call.
