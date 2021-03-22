Left Menu

Delhi govt to not operate any liquor shops, will be run through private vendors

In a bid to do away with liquor syndicates, the Delhi government on Monday announced a new exercise policy for the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 18:48 IST
File image. Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to do away with liquor syndicates, the Delhi government on Monday announced a new exercise policy for the national capital. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will not operate any liquor shops and all shops will be run through private vendors. A bidding process will be conducted soon, he added.

"The new excise policy was approved by the Cabinet today on basis of the recommendations of the Group of Ministers, after getting some reviews from citizens and analysing report of the expert committee. It was decided that no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any liquor shops," Sisodia said. At present, 60 per cent of liquor shops in Delhi are run by the government, Sisodia added.

"Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade. Revenue growth of 20 per cent is estimated after the reforms in the excise department," he further said. According to the new policy, no new liquor shops will be opened in the national capital and the government will not run any vend.

The Deputy Chief Minister further said: "You see a jail-like scene outside these (liquor) vends. At least 500 square feet will be required to open vend now. The main door will not open on to the road." "Government will ensure equitable distribution of liquor shops so that liquor mafia are thrown out of the trade," he added.

The Arvind-Kejriwal led government has also reduced the minimum age for consumption of liquor from 25 years to 21 years. (ANI)

