US STOCKS SNAPSHOT--S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on tech boost; Tesla gains

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 19:04 IST
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent pullback that was sparked by a surge in bond yields, while Tesla shares gained after Cathie Wood's Ark Invest set a three-year price target of $3,000.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 26.2 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 32601.82. The S&P 500 rose 3.4 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 3916.48​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 63.5 points, or 0.48%, to 13278.782 at the opening bell.

