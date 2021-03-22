Fisherfolk in two TN villages announce poll boycott condemning ban on purse seine nets

Hundreds of fishermen belonging to Chandrapadi and Thirumullaivasal villages in Mayiladuthurai district have announced that they would boycott the April 6 assembly polls in protest against the ban on purse seine nets.

With a view to preserving the fishing resources, the Tamil Nadu government banned fishing using purse seine nets in the year 2000 under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulations Act, 1983.

The ban was upheld by the Madras High Court in 2018.

Since then fisheries authorities are strictly enforcing the ban.

Stating that the ban was affecting their livelihood, fishermen ofthe two villages have long been demanding lifting of the ban.

Pressing the demand, hundreds of people, including a large number of women, resorted to a hunger strike at Chandrapadi and Thirumullaivasal separately on Monday.

They have announced that they would boycott the assembly polls.

Chandrapadi belongs to the Poompuhar assembly constituency and Thirumullaivasal falls under Sirkazhi segment.PTI COR BN BN

