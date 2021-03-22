Left Menu

Houthis say nothing new in Saudi peace offer, will keep talking

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:25 IST
Yemen's Houthi group on Monday played down a new Saudi initiative to end a six-year-old war saying there was nothing new in the offer. However the group's chief negotiator Mohammed Abdulsalam said the Houthis would continue to talk with Riyadh, Muscat and Washington to try to reach a peace agreement.

"Opening the airports and seaports is a humanitarian right and should not be used as a pressure tool," Abdulsalam told Reuters.

