Left Menu

AIADMK's ally BJP promises legislative council's revival in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 20:52 IST
AIADMK's ally BJP promises legislative council's revival in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Monday promised revival of the legislative council in Tamil Nadu, which was abolished decades ago by its ally, the ruling AIADMK, if their combine was voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP's manifesto for the April 6 polls, released here, said the upper house of the legislature would be revived, ''to allow experts from various fields to debate and participate in the legislative process.'' The council was abolished in 1986 when AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran was the Chief Minister and since then the Dravidian party has taken a stand against its revival.

Though the DMK made attempts including in 2010 when it was in power to bring back the council, it did not fructify.

In its manifesto for the assembly polls, the DMK has also promised revival of the legislative council.

The BJP manifesto, released by senior leader and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, said 12 lakh acres of 'Panchami' land would be recovered and handed back to the Scheduled Castes.

Assigned originally for Dalits to better their living conditions during the British era, Panchami lands, however, fell into the hands of others as well with the passage of time.

Union Minister of State V K Singh, BJP state unit president L Murugan and senior leaders were present on the occasion of the manifesto release.

BJP assured freeing Hindu temples from the control of the state government.

''The administration of Hindu temples will be handed over to a separate board comprising Hindu scholars and saints.'' For decades, the Sangh Parivar outfits in Tamil Nadu, first the Hindu Munnani and then the BJP have been demanding that over 30,000 temples across the state under government control be freed and handed over to a body of saints and devotees.

As many as 50 lakh new job opportunities, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 a year to fishermen like farmers, commitment to ushering in prohibition of alcohol, a separate budget for agriculture, free tablets for school students (classes 8 and 9) were among the other assurances.

The BJP also promised free two-wheeler driving license to women in the age group of 18-23, door delivery of ration commodities to beneficiaries, multi-specialty hospitals at all district headquarters and supply of pure drinking water to every household (before the end of 2022) under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 17, a six-month low

The United Kingdoms daily death toll from COVID-19 fell to 17 on Monday, the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed.Figures showed 17 people had died within 28 days of having received a positive test for the disease, and th...

Ind vs Eng: Kohli on verge of surpassing Ponting's record

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Pontings record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. If Kohli scores a ton in the ODI series-opener at the Maharasht...

Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections

Hailing the BJPs win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the results show the peoples appreciation towards the partys development agenda.The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six munic...

White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved

The United States would equitably integrate AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted there was still a vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021