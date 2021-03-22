Left Menu

Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:03 IST
Andhra reports 310 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh reported 310 new COVID-19 cases, 114 recoveries, and two deaths in the past 24 hours. According to data from State Command Control Room, Andhra Pradesh, the total cases in the state so far are 8,94,044. Total recoveries are 8,84,471 and active cases are 2,382. The death toll is at 7,191.

India reported 46,951 new COVID-19 cases, 21,180 recoveries and 212 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday. With this, the total cases mounted to 1,16,46,081 including 3,34,646 active cases and 1,11,51,468 total recoveries. The total death toll escalated to 1,59,967 including the new deaths.

However, as a sign of relief, the total COVID vaccination count has touched more than 4.5 crores (4,50,65,998), as per the Union Ministry today till 8 AM. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

