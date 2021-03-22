Left Menu

'If we join mainstream we can make colourful changes to society,' : Kerala's first transgender candidate

Anannyah Kumari Alex, a 28-year-old is set to create history by becoming the first transgender person to contest an Assembly election in Kerala.

ANI | Malappuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:09 IST
'If we join mainstream we can make colourful changes to society,' : Kerala's first transgender candidate
Anannyah Kumari Alex. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Amiya Kumar Kushwaha Anannyah Kumari Alex, a 28-year-old is set to create history by becoming the first transgender person to contest an Assembly election in Kerala.

Anannyah has chosen to contest against Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) heavyweight PK Kunhalikutty in Vengara. The LDF candidate she is pitted against is P Jiji. A firm believer in the adage, "give someone an inch and they will take a yard," Anannyah has made a mark for herself by becoming the first transgender radio-jockey and news anchor in Kerala.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, she said that she wants to prove to society that transgenders too can be good leaders and be treated in society as equals to men and women. "We (transgenders) have capabilities like male and female. We do not want any sympathy. We should be given equal treatment like other human beings. Transgender people are also talented like other humans and can represent themselves in any field," Anannyah said.

Anannyah's decision to contest the assembly poll was welcomed by her opponent Indian Union Muslim League( IUML) candidate PK Kunhalikutty. Kunhalikutty said that transgenders are also part of society and have the right to fight elections.

According to Anannyah, change is the law of nature and time has come for youngsters to represent their public in legislative assemblies and parliament as they can bring sea changes in the society and work for the welfare of the people. "Transgender shall prove the society that they are also capable of becoming a good political leader," says the transwoman.

In neighbouring state Tamil Nadu, Bharathi Kannama, a transgender woman, is contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Madurai South constituency and she has promised to make Madurai a model city. Anannyah said she hopes to win not only the election but also the hearts of people as she has not faced any discrimination while campaigning.

However, the transgender leader points out that transgender people are facing discrimination in their homes and henceforth, if she wins she will work to ensure safety of people like her in their home as well as in society too. Contesting under the banner of the Democratic Social Justice Party, Anannyah said the she will also give preference to women's safety and smoothing education system for everyone, if she gets elected.

Anannyah recalled her past stating she faced stigma and discrimination for being who she was but she said she took it as a challenge and said she is excited to be a part of history. Anannyah, who hails from Kollam urges other transgenders not to be shy or be scared of anyone and become the main part of society.

She said others like her should come forward at every platform and instead of waiting for opportunities, better grab it. Anannyah said that transgender people should be proud of their own identity and must have confidence and self-respect for themselves.

"If transgenders join the mainstream then definitely we can make colourful changes in the society," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's daily COVID-19 death toll falls to 17, a six-month low

The United Kingdoms daily death toll from COVID-19 fell to 17 on Monday, the lowest figure in about six months, official data showed.Figures showed 17 people had died within 28 days of having received a positive test for the disease, and th...

Ind vs Eng: Kohli on verge of surpassing Ponting's record

India skipper Virat Kohli will be on the verge of equalling former Australia captain Ricky Pontings record when he steps out to bat in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. If Kohli scores a ton in the ODI series-opener at the Maharasht...

Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections

Hailing the BJPs win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the results show the peoples appreciation towards the partys development agenda.The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six munic...

White House says would integrate AstraZeneca vaccine in U.S. distribution if approved

The United States would equitably integrate AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine into the distribution system if the vaccine is approved by U.S. authorities, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday. She noted there was still a vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021