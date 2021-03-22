Europe could experience warmer than normal April-June, says Weather Company

Left Menu

Large parts of Europe could experience warmer than normal temperatures from April to June, the Weather Company said in an outlook on Monday. The Weather Company, owned by IBM Corp, provides weather forecasts aimed at the commodities and energy markets. Notable exceptions to this were in 2013 and 2018, it added. The Weather Company said it will provide another update on summer forecasts on April 15.

