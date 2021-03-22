ITC enters into agreement with Karnataka govt on watershed devp

Diversified conglomerate ITC Limited has entered into a partnership with the government of Karnataka to execute a watershed programme covering over one million acres in the southern state, a company statement said.

As per the memorandum of understanding signed between ITCs Social Investments programme 'Mission Sunehra Kal' and the Karnataka Watershed Development Department recently 100 watersheds will be set up in the state, it said.

The programme will be in effect for three years, the statement said.

The agreement is part of the state governments 'Watershed Development for Drought Proofing' programme which aims at covering 1.16-million acres of watershed area in 29 districts of the state.

The MOU is a part of ITCs Sustainability 2.0 agenda which encompasses forging meaningful public-private-people partnerships that synergise individual sector expertise to amplify impact and reach, it added.

