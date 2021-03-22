Left Menu

NITI Aayog constitutes Task Forces for Enforcement of Contracts and Conciliation Mechanism

The Task Force for Enforcement of Contracts has been constituted with the participation from key Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and certain State Chief Secretaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:41 IST
NITI Aayog constitutes Task Forces for Enforcement of Contracts and Conciliation Mechanism
The Conciliation Mechanism Task Force has been constituted with participation from key Ministries/Departments of Government of India. Image Credit: ANI

In order to lay emphasis on the Enforcement of Contracts and the Conciliation Mechanism, NITI Aayog has constituted two Task Forces. The Task Force for Enforcement of Contracts will give its recommendation for a policy framework for Enforcement of Contracts and the Task Force on Conciliation Mechanism will give its recommendation for an effective Conciliation Mechanism.

The Task Force for Enforcement of Contracts has been constituted with the participation from key Ministries/Departments of the Government of India and certain State Chief Secretaries.

The Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog will be the Chairman of the Taskforce and CEO, NITI Aayog will be the Member Secretary of the Task Force. Secretary, DPIIT, Secretary, DEA, Secretary, Revenue, Secretary, Department of Commerce, Chief Secretary (Maharashtra), Chief Secretary (Gujarat), Chief Secretary (Andhra Pradesh), Chief Secretary (Tamil Nadu), Chief Secretary (Uttar Pradesh) and any other member(s) as may be co-opted will be Member of the Task Force. The Task Force will submit its report within 6 (six) months of its constitution.

Terms of Reference of the Task Force will be as follows:

Constitution and operationalization of an adequate number of Dedicated Commercial Courts with requisite infrastructure in major towns/clusters at the district level in all States to exclusively deal with commercial cases.

Examination of relevant provisions of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 on its jurisdiction over different categories of cases and pecuniary jurisdiction of Commercial Courts.

Usage of Case Information Software in commercial cases for random and automated assigning of cases and eliminating human intervention.Usage of information technology at a different level of proceedings.

Role of Pre-Institution Mediation & Settlement as an Alternative Dispute Resolution Mechanism to take place in all cases at any stage.

Timelines for the closure of mediation, settlement and disposal of cases by Commercial Courts.Information dissemination through regular uploading of granular data on the websites of Commercial Courts relating to commercial cases.

Any other measure.

In order to facilitate speedy resolution of contractual disputes between Government Entities and private investors/contractors inter alia to augment ease of doing business, it has been decided to constitute a Task Force with participation from key Ministries/Departments of Government of India to recommend an effective Conciliation Mechanism.

The Conciliation Mechanism Task Force has been constituted with participation from key Ministries/Departments of Government of India.

The CEO, NITI Aayog will be the Chairman of the Taskforce. Secretary, DPIIT, Secretary, DEA, Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board, Secretary, MoRTH, Secretary, Civil Aviation, Secretary, Power, Secretary, MNRE, Chairman, NHAI and any other member(s) as may be co-opted will be Member of the Task Force. The Task Force will submit its report within 3 (three) months of its constitution.

Terms of Reference of the Task Force will be as under:

To develop and formulate guidelines providing for an effective Conciliation Mechanism,

for speedy settlement/resolution of disputes arising out of contracts between the Government (Ministries, CPSEs) and private contractor/concessionaire.

To suggest policy, procedural and institutional measures therein on related matters of applicability, conciliation process etc.

To examine relevant provisions of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 and the conciliation mechanism prescribed thereunder.

Any other measure.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Water Day: Maharashtra CM praises Paani Foundation

It is possible to create prosperous villages through teamwork and affinity towards a scheme, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday as he referred to the Satyamev Jayate competition of Paani Foundation.Thackeray made the remarks on ...

Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections

Hailing the BJPs win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the results show the peoples appreciation towards the partys development agenda.The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six munic...

EU slaps sanctions on Eritrea over human rights abuses

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Eritrea over human rights violations and blacklisted the countrys National Security Office, which is tasked with intelligence gathering, arrests and interrogations.At the beginning of March,...

Siddaramaiah demands rape case against ex-minister, court- monitored probe

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded in the Karnataka Assembly that a rape case be registered against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently quit as minister amid allegations that he sexually harassed a woman job aspirant.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021