Left Menu

MoRTH achieves milestone of 12,205.25 km of National Highways in FY 2020-21

On 01st March this year, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari had announced achieving the target of constructing 11,000 km of National Highways, one month ahead of schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:51 IST
MoRTH achieves milestone of 12,205.25 km of National Highways in FY 2020-21
This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to a nation-wide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) has achieved another milestone by constructing 12,205.25 km of National Highways in the current financial year 2020-21 (till 22nd March 2021), i.e., with the construction of 34 kilometres per day. This is almost three times the rate of construction of highways of about 12 km per day in 2014-15. This is also 1,205 km more than the target (11,000 km) fixed for the current fiscal.

This achievement is significant as the first few months of the current financial year were lost due to a nation-wide lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Construction activities were badly affected during the period.

On 01st March this year, Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari had announced achieving the target of constructing 11,000 km of National Highways, one month ahead of schedule.

The Ministry, in the last few years, has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of highway construction in the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World Water Day: Maharashtra CM praises Paani Foundation

It is possible to create prosperous villages through teamwork and affinity towards a scheme, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday as he referred to the Satyamev Jayate competition of Paani Foundation.Thackeray made the remarks on ...

Modi hails BJP's win in Goa municipal elections

Hailing the BJPs win in the Goa municipal elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the results show the peoples appreciation towards the partys development agenda.The ruling BJP on Monday won majority in five out of six munic...

EU slaps sanctions on Eritrea over human rights abuses

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Eritrea over human rights violations and blacklisted the countrys National Security Office, which is tasked with intelligence gathering, arrests and interrogations.At the beginning of March,...

Siddaramaiah demands rape case against ex-minister, court- monitored probe

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded in the Karnataka Assembly that a rape case be registered against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who recently quit as minister amid allegations that he sexually harassed a woman job aspirant.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021