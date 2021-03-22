U.N. welcomes Saudi peace initiative on Yemen

The United Nations welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen, which aligns with the world body's own efforts, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's plan includes a nationwide ceasefire under U.N. supervision and the reopening of air and sea links, the kingdom's foreign minister said earlier on Monday.

