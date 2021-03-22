U.N. welcomes Saudi peace initiative on Yemen

U.N. welcomes Saudi peace initiative on YemenReuters | New York | Updated: 22-03-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 21:48 IST
The United Nations welcomed on Monday Saudi Arabia's new peace initiative to end the war in Yemen, which aligns with the world body's own efforts, U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.
Saudi Arabia's plan includes a nationwide ceasefire under U.N. supervision and the reopening of air and sea links, the kingdom's foreign minister said earlier on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
