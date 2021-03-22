Left Menu

President Kovind visits Indian Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 22:52 IST
President Kovind visits Indian Oil Foundation Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark
President Ram Nath Kovind at Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark. . Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday visited the Indian Oil Foundation (IOF) Trust Interpretation Centre at Konark. Upon his arrival, the President was accorded a warm welcome by Union Minister, Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, Govt. of India and Trustee Chairman of IOF Dharmendra Pradhan.

Present on the occasion were SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR) and Trustee Secretary of IOF. The President was taken around the interpretation centre, and he appreciated the efforts of IndianOil in Protecting, Preserving and Promoting India's glorious past. Speaking on the occasion, the President complimented the IndianOil Foundation (IOF) and appreciated the modern amenities it was providing to the tourists at the temple complex.

A non-profit trust fully funded by Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IndianOil), under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the IOF has developed this world-class infrastructure and associated facilities, including the state-of-the-art Interpretation Centre, highlighting the unique architectural features of Konark Sun Temple. Dharmendra Pradhan thanked the President for taking time out of his busy schedule and visiting the Interpretation Centre at Konark, which has been developed as a new-age museum backed by different means of communication to aid and stimulate the discovery process while enhancing the visitor's intellectual and emotional connect to the site.

Explaining the corporate agenda of IndianOil, SM Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil, said that a robust social quotient and care for the community & heritage has always been the focus of Team IndianOil. As the Sun Temple stands testimony to our centuries-old heritage, an urgent and pressing need was felt to have a world-class Interpretation Centre to appreciate better the craft and heritage of this epitome of beauty. This need prompted The IndianOil Foundation (IOF) to take up the cause of creating world-class infrastructure facilities. IOF's pioneering work has substantially revamped and spruced up the entire complex.

Creatively planned and constructed in close association with Engineers India Limited (EIL), Tourism Department of Odisha and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the facility has evolved into a multi-faceted tourist hub, which includes the main avenue, elegant water bodies, well-manicured gardens, paved roads, ample streetlights and high-mast towers adding a touch of class to the entire setting. The world-class Interpretation Centre is spread across eight acres. Built at the cost of Rs 50 crore, the Konark Interpretation Centre was inaugurated by Dharmendra Pradhan on April 1, 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NRSC member meets Himachal Pradesh CM for implementation of vehicle location tracking devices

A member of the National Road Safety Council NRSC has met the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur to suggest the right methodology for effective implementation of AIS 140-compliant vehicle location tracking devices and emergency b...

Security beefed up at residences of Anil Deshmukh, Fadnavis

Amid the ongoing political tussle in the state, the police on Monday increased the security at the residences of Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh as well as former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis here.It was a precautionary step, sa...

Austria delays reopening restaurants as COVID-19 cases rise

Austria has postponed the reopening of cafe, restaurant and bar terraces planned for March 27 due to rising coronavirus cases and is preparing for regions to adapt restrictions locally, the government said on Monday. Infections have been in...

Britain imposes sanctions on Chinese officials, state body over Xinjiang

Britain imposed sanctions on Monday on four Chinese officials and a state security body over human rights abuses against the mainly Muslim Uighur community in Xinjiang, part of coordinated action by some Western countries to put pressure on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021