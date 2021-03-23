Left Menu

Britain welcomes Saudi peace initiative for Yemen

Britain welcomes a new peace initiative from Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, urging the Houthis to work with their Saudi opponents on ending a six-year war. The initiative, which includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, was treated with scepticism by the Houthis, who said it fell short of their demands. "I welcome today's announcement by Saudi Arabia on Yemen.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 01:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 01:37 IST
Britain welcomes Saudi peace initiative for Yemen
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Britain welcomes a new peace initiative from Saudi Arabia to end the war in Yemen, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, urging the Houthis to work with their Saudi opponents on ending a six-year war.

The initiative, which includes a nationwide ceasefire and the reopening of air and sea links, was treated with scepticism by the Houthis, who said it fell short of their demands.

"I welcome today's announcement by Saudi Arabia on Yemen. A nationwide ceasefire and action to ease humanitarian access restriction are essential. The Houthis must now match the steps toward peace and an end to the suffering of the Yemeni people," Raab said in a tweet.

