Rio Tinto to form advisory group to navigate indigenous cultural issues in Australia

Global miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to form a new indigenous advisory group, including at a board level, to help better understand indigenous culture and issues in Australia.

Along with the establishment of the Indigenous Advisory Group (IAG), the company also said it would start work to review and redefine what the best practice was for management of cultural heritage sites in the mining industry.

Advertisement

Also Read: Spotlight on Australia's vexed parliament on International Women's Day

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)