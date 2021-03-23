Left Menu

White House climate czar and Big Oil meet, talk cooperation after meeting

President Joe Biden's administration is due to propose new regulation on methane from oil and gas operations by September, McCarthy told Reuters in a previous interview. It will also unveil a new economy-wide emissions reduction target for 2030 to comply with the Paris climate agreement by April 22, when Biden convenes world leaders on climate change.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 03:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 03:39 IST
White House climate czar and Big Oil meet, talk cooperation after meeting

Representatives from the oil and gas industry and national climate adviser Gina McCarthy struck a cooperative tone following a meeting on Monday where the two sides discussed how companies can align with the Biden administration's ambitious climate goals. Industry and White House officials after the meeting would not divulge details. Four sources familiar with the meeting on Zoom said it focused on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from oil and gas production and on the industry's role in the administration's plans to decarbonize the U.S. economy.

American Petroleum Institute President Mike Sommers said the trade group emphasized that oil and gas will continue to play a significant role in global energy for decades, but added that the organization is interested in tackling climate change. "We are committed to working with the White House to develop effective government policies that help meet the ambitions of the Paris Agreement and support a cleaner future.” Sommers said in a statement. President Joe Biden's administration is due to propose new regulation on methane from oil and gas operations by September, McCarthy told Reuters in a previous interview.

It will also unveil a new economy-wide emissions reduction target for 2030 to comply with the Paris climate agreement by April 22, when Biden convenes world leaders on climate change. In a read out of the meeting provided by the White House, McCarthy sought to establish a working relationship with industry even while attempting to crack down on emissions and a host of issues.

"She made clear that the Administration is not fighting the oil and gas sector, but fighting to create union jobs, deploy emission reduction technologies, strengthen American manufacturing, and fuel the American economy," the readout said. Trade groups that sent representatives included the API, American Gas Association and the American Exploration & Production Council, a group representing independent producers.

API has started to shift some of its rhetoric on the issue as the climate-focused Biden administration came to power. In January, the group said for the first time it would support mandatory methane regulations, a change from its previous support of voluntary actions. This month it came out in support of carbon pricing.

Industry groups have criticized Biden's early executive orders canceling a permit for the Keystone XL pipeline and pausing new leases for oil and gas drilling on federal land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Bei...

Police responding to active shooter at Colorado supermarket

Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket.Police in Boulder tweeted on Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.Its unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man w...

Australia, NZ say clear evidence of rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

Australia and New Zealands foreign ministers said on Tuesday there was clear evidence of human rights abuses in Xinjiang in China, and said they welcomed the sanctions imposed on Chinese officials by other Western nations. In a joint statem...

Rio Tinto to form indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction fiasco

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing indigenous culture in Australia, months after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.The worlds bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021