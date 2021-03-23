Left Menu

Rio Tinto to form Indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction

The review will help identify gaps in the company's current protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over time, it said. Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm told an investor call it was committed to better meeting community expectations and would be making additional disclosures on its heritage progress.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 06:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 06:49 IST
Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an Indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing Indigenous culture in Australia, nearly a year after destruction of a sacred heritage site for a mine.

The company said on Tuesday it would start work with the Indigenous advisory group as soon as it was established to review what the best practice was for management of cultural heritage sites in the mining industry. The review will help identify gaps in the company's current protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over time, it said.

Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm told an investor call it was committed to better meeting community expectations and would be making additional disclosures on its heritage progress. "Rio is at the start of a very long process of rebuilding trust," said Chief Executive Debby Blakey of Australian superannuation fund HESTA.

"It will require long-term commitment to deep-seated cultural change and strong frameworks and processes in place to support genuine, open and ongoing partnership with Indigenous communities." Last year's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Western Australia for an iron ore mine sparked a massive public and investor uproar, leading to the exit of top executives and a pledge by the company to overhaul its approach.

Planned disclosures included measuring progress against the company's commitments, identifying how traditional owners' views were being sought and increasing governance arrangements to oversee the company's progress. The miner said it would begin with interim reporting of these disclosures in the third quarter of 2021 and thereafter with annual reporting, along with periodic disclosure as appropriate.

