Left Menu

Rio Tinto to form Indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction

The review will help identify gaps in the company's current protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over time, it said. Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm told an investor call the company was committed to regaining trust and that Rio would make additional disclosures on its progress around heritage management.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 07:53 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 07:53 IST
Rio Tinto to form Indigenous advisory group after sacred site destruction

Miner Rio Tinto Ltd said on Tuesday it will form an Indigenous advisory group to identify gaps in current protocols for managing Indigenous culture in Australia, nearly a year after destruction of an important heritage site for a mine.

The company said on Tuesday it would start work with the Indigenous advisory group as soon as it was established to review what the best practice was for management of cultural heritage sites in the mining industry. The review will help identify gaps in the company's current protocols and provide a clear pathway to re-establish trust over time, it said.

Rio chief executive Jakob Stausholm told an investor call the company was committed to regaining trust and that Rio would make additional disclosures on its progress around heritage management. "Rio is at the start of a very long process of rebuilding trust," said Chief Executive Debby Blakey of Australian superannuation fund HESTA.

"It will require long-term commitment to deep-seated cultural change and strong frameworks and processes in place to support genuine, open and ongoing partnership with Indigenous communities." Last year's destruction of the 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters in Western Australia for an iron ore mine sparked a massive public and investor uproar, leading to the exit of top executives and a pledge by the company to overhaul its approach.

Planned disclosures included measuring progress against the company's commitments, identifying how traditional owners' views were shaping Rio's commitments, and their views of how Rio was meeting them, as well as increasing governance oversight. Rio has also agreed to advocate for industry-wide improvements, said the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ASCI), which was among a coaltion of more than 20 investor groups pushing for action.

"Investors will continue to engage with Rio Tinto, and other companies with cultural heritage exposures, to understand how they are managing these risks and measuring against commitments," ACSI Chief Executive Louise Davidson said. The miner said it would begin with interim reporting of these disclosures in the third quarter of 2021 and thereafter with annual reporting, along with periodic disclosure as appropriate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021