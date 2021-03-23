Left Menu

Students in Amritsar stage demonstration demanding reopening of colleges

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College in Amritsar staged a demonstration on Monday demanding the reopening of colleges that have been closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:38 IST
Students in Amritsar stage demonstration demanding reopening of colleges
Students staging demonstration in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Students of Guru Nanak Dev University and Khalsa College in Amritsar staged a demonstration on Monday demanding the reopening of colleges that have been closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday said that as Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced the closure of educational institutions in the state till March 31. The school education department has also decided to postpone exams of all classes till March 31, 2021.

Singla said that the Congress government is committed to ensuring the safety of the school students and every possible step will be taken to curb the COVID-19 contamination. The education department will release a fresh schedule/date sheet of exams before March 31 and the mode of examination could also be reviewed as per the situation.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Punjab recorded 2,644 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state reported the second-highest daily cases after Maharashtra. Meanwhile, as many as 46,951 new cases were registered in the country in the last 24 hours. India's total active caseload stands at 3,34,64. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021