Left Menu

Unable to afford LPG refills, Assam tea workers demand wage hike

Tea workers in Assam, while demanding a wage hike, said they are unable to refill their LPG cylinders as the cost has gone out of their reach.

ANI | Jorhat (Assam) | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:43 IST
Unable to afford LPG refills, Assam tea workers demand wage hike
Seema, a tea worker from Jorhat, speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Tea workers in Assam, while demanding a wage hike, said they are unable to refill their LPG cylinders as the cost has gone out of their reach. Workers said they have been forced to cook on firewood stoves.

"The government gave me an LPG cylinder and stove, but I've no money for a refill, that's why I have switched to firewood stove three months back," a tea worker told ANI. A tea worker from Jorhat said that the state government failed to deliver on the promise of increasing our daily wages from Rs 170 per day to Rs 300 per day.

"I couldn't get my LPG cylinder refilled for the last year. I experience headaches after cooking on 'Chulha' due to its smoke. But what else can I do? I get Rs 170 per day, which the government had promised to raise to Rs 300 per day but it didn't happen in the five years," Seema, a tea worker from Jorhat, said. Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Energy, travel stocks drag UK shares lower; AstraZeneca rises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration w...

Soccer-Coach Kisnorbo unimpressed by Melbourne City winning streak

Melbourne City rattled off a fifth successive victory with a 2-0 win over A-League leaders Central Coast Mariners on Monday night but coach Patrick Kisnorbo was certainly not getting carried away with their hot streak of form. Kisnorbo, an ...

Germany extends virus lockdown till mid-April as cases rise

Germany has extended its lockdown measures by another month and imposed several new restrictions, including largely shutting down public life over Easter, in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections.Speaking early Tuesday ...

Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship: Manipur, UP, Jharkhand, Haryana reach semis

Manipur Hockey, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana advanced to the semi-final of the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with victories here on Monday. Manipur Hockey became the first team to p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021