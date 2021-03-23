Left Menu

Kissan Mela organised by agriculture dept in J-K's Anantnag

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-03-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 08:52 IST
Kissan Mela orgainsed at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of farmers attended the Kissan Mela organised by the Department of Agriculture of Jammu and Kashmir at Anantnag to impart training and create awareness about the new techniques for farming. The mela was organised in collaboration with the District Administration Anantnag to create awareness about the new techniques used in agriculture in order to double their income.

The Kissan Mela had different stalls related to sericulture, horticulture, floriculture, and animal husbandry and demonstrated the different machines and techniques. The farmers visiting from the different villages of the district hailed the district administration and the department of agriculture to conduct such melas.

A farmer, Ghulam Nabi Magray told ANI, "The field officers of the agriculture department usually visit us at villages to make us aware of the new techniques used in agriculture." "These Kissan Mela help us to provide us with the training of the new techniques. These help us to boost our income," he said.

Another farmer Muhammad Hafiz Bhat said that these melas help us to know about various schemes and subsidiaries of the governments which is useful for the farmers. "In Kissan Mela, the agricultural department holds discussions regarding ways to increase the income of the farmers," the Chief Agriculture officer of Anantnag Syed Bashir Shah said.

Shah further told ANI that the department motivates and trains the farmers to use modern technology in farming along with the traditional ones. "We also make them aware about the schemes and subsidiaries of the central government for the farmers," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

