Minor girl allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur, case registered

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons at a village in the Mania area of Rajasthan's Dholpur, the police informed on Monday.

The investigating officer Vijay Kumar said, "An FIR has been registered against the four unidentified people for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Mania area."

Advertisement

An investigation into the matter is underway, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)