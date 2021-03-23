Left Menu

Minor girl allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur, case registered

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons at a village in the Mania area of Rajasthan's Dholpur, the police informed on Monday.

ANI | Mania (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:20 IST
Minor girl allegedly raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur, case registered
Investigating officer Vijay Kumar (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by four persons at a village in the Mania area of Rajasthan's Dholpur, the police informed on Monday.

The investigating officer Vijay Kumar said, "An FIR has been registered against the four unidentified people for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Mania area."

An investigation into the matter is underway, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiri Allan welcomes new initiative to support kiwi conservation

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan is welcoming a new initiative encouraging philanthropic contributions to save our national icon, the kiwi.Speaking at the launch of the Kiwis for kiwi Endowment Fund, which aims to raise 20m over the next fi...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Raya and the Last Dragon Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket SalesDisneys animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon led the domestic box office in its third w...

WRAPUP 4-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Be...

Biden Admin proposes 18-month delay in calculating prevailing wages of H-1B and other visas

The Biden Administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the effective date of a final rule on calculating the prevailing wages of certain immigrants and non-immigrant workers, including those on the popular H-1B visas.The proposed delay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021