Left Menu

Farmers will sell produce at MRP not MSP, says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said that farmers in the country will henceforth sell their produce at Maximum Retail Price rather than Minimum Support Price.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 23-03-2021 09:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 09:23 IST
Farmers will sell produce at MRP not MSP, says Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel on Monday said that farmers in the country will henceforth sell their produce at Maximum Retail Price rather than Minimum Support Price. "Agitating farmers are demanding MSP. Why should not farmers get MRP? PM Narendra Modi is the first Prime Minister who decided to ensure MRP for farm produce. Farmers will from, now on, sell their produce at MRP," he said.

He said that Madhya Pradesh Government bought 25 quintals of farm produce from farmers on a single day. "This year total remuneration of farmers in Madhya Pradesh has increased by Rs 16,000 crores," he said. Patel also said that the subject of agriculture will also be taught in school education.

On alleged irregularities in Agriculture Extension Officer and Agriculture Development Officer recruitment exams, he said, "An inquiry has been ordered and the result of the recruitment exam will not be published until findings of the probe come in." Patel said, "We have cleansed politics. We cleansed the impure government for 15 months. Bharatiya Janata Party's lotus is for purity, development and prosperity."

On the allegations upon Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Maharastra Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, he said, " The former commissioner's charge should be investigated by an impartial committee and after investigation, action should be taken against the guilty or the accused. For moral reasons, the Home Minister should resign or the Chief Minister should remove him." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiri Allan welcomes new initiative to support kiwi conservation

Conservation Minister Kiri Allan is welcoming a new initiative encouraging philanthropic contributions to save our national icon, the kiwi.Speaking at the launch of the Kiwis for kiwi Endowment Fund, which aims to raise 20m over the next fi...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Raya and the Last Dragon Leads Box Office as L.A. Theater Revival Boosts Ticket SalesDisneys animated adventure Raya and the Last Dragon led the domestic box office in its third w...

WRAPUP 4-West sanctions China over Xinjiang abuses, Beijing hits back at EU

The United States, the European Union, Britain, and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials on Monday for human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated Western action against Beijing under new U.S. President Joe Biden.Be...

Biden Admin proposes 18-month delay in calculating prevailing wages of H-1B and other visas

The Biden Administration has proposed an 18-month delay in the effective date of a final rule on calculating the prevailing wages of certain immigrants and non-immigrant workers, including those on the popular H-1B visas.The proposed delay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021